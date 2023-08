Kansas City police are searching for family of a child located alone Tuesday near 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for family of a child located alone Tuesday.

Police said the girl was found near 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue.

KCPD released two photos but did not provide any description of the girl or any further information about the circumstances of the case.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the girl should contact KCPD’s Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or call 911.