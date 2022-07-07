KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police area searching for a missing 31-year-old who hasn’t been heard from in over a week.

Police said someone last spoke to James Jackson at 3 a.m. June 29. No one has seen or heard from him since then. His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He’s described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It’s not clear what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

