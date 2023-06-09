UPDATE: Kansas City police said Zackaria Strothers was located Friday night and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Zackaria Strothers was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday in the area of 48th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The 10-year-old is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts, carrying a clear backpack.

Anyone who sees Zackaria is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.