KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Rico Byrd was last seen Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at Chinn Elementary School in the 7100 block of NW Chatham.

He was wearing a gray Batman shirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes. He is considered endangered because of his age.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.