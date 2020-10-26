Kansas City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl on snowy Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl Monday.

Lakayia Horn was last seen around noon Monday near 23rd Street and Cleveland Avenue. She was walking on foot, and her family is very concerned about her due to her age and the snowy, cold weather.

She is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink and gray pants and a leopard-print blanket.

Anyone who sees her or who has information should call KCPD at 816-234-5136.