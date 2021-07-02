Kansas City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl Friday night.

Kiosha Mitchell was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 28th and Monroe.

She was wearing an orange/yellow shirt, cutoff blue jean shorts, and red, white and blue flip flops. She’s described as 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Kiosha’s family is very concerned for her wellbeing. They believe she ran away from home, according to police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.