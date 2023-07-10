KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing girl.
12-year-old Amiylah Shade-Hill was last seem around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
Shade-Hill is described as a Black girl, approximately 5’03” and weighing roughly 100 pounds with burgundy hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket with white writing, black shorts, dark pink crocs and carrying a camo duffle bag with “cookie” written on it.
Anyone with more information on Shade-Hill’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.