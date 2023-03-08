Delaney Baker was last seen near 72nd St. and Jefferson St. on Wednesday, March 8 at approximately 5:32 a.m.

UPDATE: Police say Delaney Baker has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Delaney Baker was last seen near 72nd St. and Jefferson St. on Wednesday, March 8 at approximately 5:32 a.m.

Baker is approximately 5’2″, weighs roughly 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, purple sweatpants, white tennis shoes and carrying a multicolored backpack.

Anyone who sees Baker or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Kansas City Police Juvenile Division at 816-234-5150.