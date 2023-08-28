KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old female.

Alize Walker-Van Gieson left her house near 8100 block of E 100th Ct. on Saturday evening and has not returned.

She does not have a car and is believed to be on foot. According to KCPD, Alize is believed to be heading toward the west towards California.

Alize is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she went missing. KCPD reports that she is in need of medical attention.

If you have seen or find Alize, call 911 immediately.