KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Michaela Wilson was last seen Wednesday night in the area of NW Waukomis Drive and NW 72nd Street in the Northland.

Police said she was getting into an Uber, headed to Kansas City, Kansas, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Wilson is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the 17-year-old is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5111.