Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating 22-year-old Joshua Bassett, who was last seen on Sunday, May 21.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating a man who hasn’t been seen in five days.

Joshua Bassett, 22, was last seen at the Research Medical Building at 2316 E. Meyer Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, May 21.

Bassett is described as a white man, standing approximately 5-foot-10, weighing roughly 210 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say Bassett is potentially suicidal.

Anyone who sees Bassett or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the KCPD missing person’s unit at 816-234-5220.

—

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.