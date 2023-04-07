KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Heather M. Harms is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of 107th Street and North Dalton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

According to the department, Harms was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black leggings, and had a handbag.

The family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

If you locate or see Harms, contact the KCPD Missinng Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.