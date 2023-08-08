Missing man out out of Kansas City, Missouri

UPDATE: KCPD says Hilton Navarro-Cortez has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 31-year-old man.

Hilton Navarro-Cortez was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday near 9th and Main streets in Kansas City.

Cortez was last seen wearing a red shirt and driving a white 2011 Ford Transit.

According to KCPD, there are concerns for his wellbeing. If you see Cortez, call KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.