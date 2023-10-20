UPDATE: Police said James Morgan has been located and is safe.

————–

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 32-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

James Morgan is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 210 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be at his home near 99th Street and James A. Reed Road around 2 p.m. Thursday. Kansas City police said he’s believed to be on foot.

Family are concerned due to Morgan’s mental state when he left home, according to police.

Anyone who sees the 32-year-old is asked to call 911 immediately.