KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing/endangered 32-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Monica Alberty is described as 5’4″, weighs 140 pounds with black shoulder-length dreadlocks, and has brown eyes.

Alberty was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard wearing a gray robe with white on the sleeves and house slippers.

The family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you locate Alberty, call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.