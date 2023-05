KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who is need of medication.

Bryant Harris was last seen the evening of May 16 near W. 98th Street and Wornall Road.

Harris is described as 5-foot-6 weighing 206 pounds. Police said he was wearing a black coat, black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and gray Reebok shoes.

KCPD said Harris has been diagnosed with medical conditions that require medical conditions.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911 immediately.