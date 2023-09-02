Joseph Vura was last seen in the 4200 block of Locust Street on Sept. 1

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old white male.

Joseph Vura, 36, was last seen in the 4200 block of Locust Street on Friday, Sept. 1, around 6 p.m. Vura has Brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

Vura takes medication and the people looking for him are worried about his well being if he is not able to take it.

If you have any information, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.