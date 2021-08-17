Kansas City police searching for missing 38-year-old with medical needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 38-year-old who hasn’t been seen for a week.

Jerome Brown was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 near E. 39th and the Paseo in Kansas City, police said. He has medical needs that require daily attention, raising concerns.

Brown is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates him or who has information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.