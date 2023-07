KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman.

Sarah Rabinowitz was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; police did not provide a location where she was last seen.

She is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 170 pounds and was last wearing a yellow shirt, gray pants and boots.

Police said there are concerns for her wellbeing, and anyone who sees Rabinowitz should call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.