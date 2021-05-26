Kansas City police searching for missing 43-year-old man with mental health concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing man with mental health concerns.

Brent Irvin, 43, was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N.W. Vivion Road and N. Mullberry Drive in Kansas City.

Police say it’s not clear what clothing Irvin was last seen in. He’s described as 5-foot-9, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials are concerned for Irvin’s mental wellbeing. They said if he’s located, he should be taken to the nearest mental health facility for evaluation.

Anyone who sees Irvin should also call 911 or KCPD directly at 816-234-5136.

