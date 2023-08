Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating 5-year-old Amelia Marek, who was last seen on Aug. 14. Photo provided by KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating a missing 5-year-old girl.

Amelia Marek was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in the area of 17th Street and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amelia is described as a white girl, approximately 4’, weighting roughly 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. KCPD did not provide any information on what Amelia was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees Amelia should call 911.