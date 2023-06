Kansas City police are asking for help locating 56-year-old Andrew Blair. Photo provided by the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Andrew Blair, 56, was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, at approximately noon near Bennington Avenue and Russell Road.

Blair is described as a white man, approximately 6’2”, weighing roughly 330 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans

.Anyone with more information on Blair’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.