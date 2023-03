KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman.

Carla Tackkett was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday walking near Truman Road and Campbell Street in Kansas City.

She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 130 pounds. Police said Tackkett takes medication that makes her disoriented.

Anyone who sees Tackkett is asked to call 911 immediately.