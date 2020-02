KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy Thursday night in the Northland.

David Dimbiri was last seen Thursday night leaving the 5100 block of N.E. 63rd Terrace on foot. He was wearing dark blue sweatpants and a dark blue jacket.

If located, please call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.

Police are particularly concerned because of the frigid temperatures Thursday night in Kansas City.