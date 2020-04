KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman with dementia.

Family last heard from Phanon Gilbert on Tuesday, and they are concerned for her safety.

She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a 2017 black Ford Fusion with the Missouri handicapped license plate EE55D.

Please call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you know where she is.