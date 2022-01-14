Kansas City police searching for missing 64-year-old man needing medications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man in need of medications.

William Green was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of E. 70th Terrace and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

He is described at 5-foot-9, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hat, black coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said Green has medical needs and needs medications. If located, please call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.