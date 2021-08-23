Kansas City police searching for missing 68-year-old man with health conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man with health issues.

Michael O’Neil was last known to be near his home in the 4300 block of Locust Street at 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said he was headed to the 3900 block of Harrison to attend church, but it’s not clear if he made it that area.

Police said he has some health problems that require medication, which is causing concern. O’Neil might appear disoriented due to his health.

He’s described as 5-foot-10, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and glasses. Officials don’t know what he was wearing.

Anyone who sees O’Neil is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.