KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday.

Gerald Blewett was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday near Armour Boulevard and Baltimore Avenue.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said Blewett was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans and gray Puma shoes. He also uses a walker.

Blewett has been diagnosed with dementia, and police said his family is concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Blewett is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

