KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man in need of medication.

Charles Bessenbacher was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday in the area of 40th Street and Chestnut Avenue. Police said his is known to frequent the area of 22nd and Charlotte streets.

He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 132 pounds with white hair, hazel eyes and black glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camo vest, blue jeans and black boots.

Police said Bessenbacher has medical conditions that require him to take medication.

Anyone who sees the 73-year-old is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5220.

