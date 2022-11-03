KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man believed to have undiagnosed dementia.

Ronald Rattler was last seen Sept. 21 and is known to frequent the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Rattler’s family indicated that he has undiagnosed dementia, and they are very concerned for his wellbeing, KCPD said.

Anyone who sees Rattler is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.