KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 73-year-old who hasn’t been heard from in over a week.

Mae W. White was last contacted by phone on Sept. 22. Police said White is homeless and recently abandoned her vehicle.

The 73-year-old has dementia and also uses a walker. She is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 255 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or who has information is asked to call 911 immediately.