Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman in need of medication.

Barbara Garza was last seen leaving her home near 86th and Bristol Avenue in Kansas City around 9 a.m. Monday in a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Police said she also had a large bruise on her right forearms.

KCPD said she suffers from a terminal illness and requires medication daily.

Anyone who sees Garza is asked to call 911 immediately.