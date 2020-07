KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Kyle Talley was last seen around 10:30 p.m Tuesday riding his bike near 82nd Street and Woodland.

He is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue tank top, red shorts and blue shoes, police said.

His family is worried about him. Kyle takes several medications daily.

If located, please call 911 or KCPD’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.