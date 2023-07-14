Kansas City police are asking for help locating Jada Kimbrough, who was last seen on July 13. Photo provided by KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating a missing woman with autism.

Police say Jada Kimbrough was last seen walking in the area of 12th Street and Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Kimbrough is described as a Black woman, approximately 5’8”, weighing roughly 280 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black crocs.

Police say Kimbrough has been diagnosed with PTSD and autism and is attracted to water. Anyone with more information on her whereabouts should call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.