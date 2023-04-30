KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Sunday morning.

Kevontay Watson, 22, is six-feet-two, weighs 145 pounds, and was last leaving on foot on the 10100 block of Wornall Road area around 7:45 a.m. wearing a black and grey skullcap, blue jacket, and grey pants.

Watson is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal. He also has other medical condition which requires care.

If anyone sees or locates Watson is asked to call 911 immediately.