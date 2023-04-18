Kansas City Police are searching for 29-year-old Denise Johnson and her four young children.

Update: Kansas City Police Department says the mother and the children has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and four children.

Officers are searching for 3-year-old Deon Robertson, 2-year-old Diamond Robertson, 11-year-old Dajuan Johnson (or Brown), and 10-year-old Desani Johnson (or Brown) who could be in danger.

Investigators believe the mother of the children is 29-year-old Denise Johnson and she is known to drive a white 2013 Dodge Journey with a Missouri license number CV2G3G.

KCPD identified the vehicle that Denise Johnson is driving.

Officers believe that they may be in or traveling through Chattanooga, Tennessee, and investigators are working with investigators in Tennessee.

In addition, Kansas City police said there could be a threat of murder-suicide.

Kansas City police are working to get photos of the children and complete the request to issue an AMBER Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.