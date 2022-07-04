KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Nicole Nelson was last seen around 2 p.m. June 27 near the Greyhound bus station near 11th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

KCPD said Nelson suffered a traumatic brain injury about 20 years ago and has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old. Her family is very concerned for her safety due to a medical condition, police said.

Nelson is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds with black, shoulder-length dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and red/black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Person unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.