UPDATE: Kansas City police locate mother of two lost girls

UPDATE: Kansas City police said Thursday afternoon they have located the mother of the two lost girls.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for the parents of two lost little girls Thursday afternoon.

The two girls, whose ages are unknown, were found at about 3 p.m. Thursday, trying to cross Antioch Road at N.E. 35th St. Police say they can’t find their home.

The older of the girls told officers her name is “Aniyah” (unknown spelling).

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.