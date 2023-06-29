KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are searching for a gunman after two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Research Medical Center around 8:09 p.m. Wednesday to meet with two gunshot victims.

The victims told police they were near 63rd Street and Swope Parkway when someone in an unknown vehicle began shooting at them. While officers were speaking with the two victims, a woman called 911 to report her car had also been shot at a few blocks away.

Police then responded to the area of 75th Street and Highland Avenue to meet with that victim. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

Officers say as of Thursday morning, one victim had been release from the hospital while the other remains in the hospital in critical condition.

KCPD has not released the names of any of the victims. Police have not released any additional information about a potential suspect or a vehicle description.

Anyone with more information on either shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.