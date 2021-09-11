Kansas City Police searching for two missing juveniles

Missing kids Dion and Dwuan Daniel were last seen on Friday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in locating Dion and Dwaun Daniel.

The pair was last seen walking away from 8300 Blue Ridge Blvd. on Friday, September 10 at 6:23 p.m., and they were last spoken to that night around 11 p.m.

Dion is 4’10 and weighs 101 pounds, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black champion T-shirt, white socks and slides.

Dwaun is 5’8 and weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray shorts with a red stripe on them, a white T-shirt, white socks and slides.

If anyone has any information regarding the location on the pair, they are asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department.