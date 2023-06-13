KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating two teenagers who have been missing since Friday.

Police say 16-year-old Aveonnah Moore and 13-year-old Brooklyn Say ran away together from the area of Longview Parkway and Elm Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

Officers described Moore as approximately 5’4”, weighting roughly 215 pounds with brown eyes. Say is approximately 5’6”, weighing 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Moore was last seen wearing an army green t-shirt and a pair of black biker shorts. Say was last seen wearing green legging, a black graphic t-shirt featuring rapper King Von, and a pair of socks.

Police say both Moore and Say have medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with more information on either teen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043.