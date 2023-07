Briana Navarro-Corpeno was last seen on the 2500 block of Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl whose family is concerned for her well-being.

KCPD says Briana Navarro-Corpeno was last seen in the 2500 block of Askew, though a news release doesn’t say when she was last seen.

She’s 5’7″ and weighs 97 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043.