Kansas City police seek witnesses to deadly crash that may have been caused by street racing

Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning at Red Bridge & Blue Ridge. They believe street racing may have caused the crash.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for people who witnessed a deadly car crash at Blue Ridge Boulevard and East Red Bridge Road last week.

One person died and another was critically injured in the June 9 crash.

Police released two surveillance pictures from the area. They say detectives want to talk to the driver and anyone else in the car because they likely have key information about the crash.

We're trying to ID this vehicle. The occupant(s) were witness(es) to the fatal crash at Blue Ridge Blvd. & Red Bridge Rd. @ 1:16 a.m. June 9. If you were driving this or know who was, please call Detective Contreras @ 442-0558 so we can get needed info. about what happened. pic.twitter.com/1oAOWjhnys — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 14, 2021

KCPD says the crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. when the drivers of a silver Ford Thunderbird and dark-colored sedan appeared to be racing south down Blue Ridge Boulevard. Investigators say the Thunderbird driver ran a red light at East Red Bridge Road, and collided with the driver of a silver Lexus SUV, who was headed east and also ran a red light.

Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles, police say the Lexus driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Thunderbird driver went to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver in the dark sedan left the scene.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you can help police identify the car, or the person who owns it.

