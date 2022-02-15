KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City Police Department shot a man who was firing a weapon in the middle of the street early Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol‘s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

According to MSHP, at about 12:30 a.m., KCPD was called to the scene at 36th Street and Wabash Avenue on reports of shots fired.

According to their preliminary investigation, police found the man shooting a handgun “indiscriminately” in the middle of the street when they arrived on scene.

Police shot beanbag rounds at the suspect in an attempt to stop him, and although he was struck, they were unsuccessful.

“The threat towards the officers continued, resulting in the officers shooting the suspect,” MSHP said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSHP continues to investigate the incident. No suspect information has been made available at this time.

