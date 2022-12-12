KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department will create a new Community Engagement Division, Interim Chief Joseph Mabin announced Monday.

Mabin said the new division will “better utilize the people and resources that already exist to contribute to Kansas City’s well-being while still working out of individual patrol divisions.”

The new division will unify KCPD services like social workers and the crisis intervention team that once worked on their own.

“Now, they will be intertwined, helping us communicate better and streamline resources. This will ultimately provide better service to our residents and businesses,” Mabin wrote in the latest Chief’s Blog.

Mabin has selected Maj. Kari Thompson, recently a major at the East Patrol Division, to lead the new division. She will oversee the following KCPD employees:

Social workers

Community interaction officers (CIOs)

Crisis Intervention Team (CITs)

Crime-free multi-housing officers

Chaplains

LGTBQ+ liaison officer

“I look forward to watching this new division serve Kansas City. It will improve our efficiency to ultimately better serve the needs of our great city,” the interim chief said.

Mabin said he authorized the new division effective Sunday, one day after the police board held its only public forum to meet candidates for the new police chief.

A group of demonstrators interrupted the meeting, calling it a scam and alleging the police board had already selected the new chief before hearing from the public.

“We want justice. We want resources. We don’t want another spineless police chief who’s going to cover up for murderous cops,” a woman with the group shouted.

The demonstrators were then escorted out by police.

That same day a now-former KCPD attorney released a scathing letter, calling for the interim chief to be fired.

Ryan McCarty, KCPD’s former associate general counsel, alleges he witnessed KCPD’s top brass talk about deleting emails, withhold information, disciplinary unfairly and more.

A KCPD spokesperson said the allegations have or will be reviewed.

FOX4 reached out to the Board of Police Commissioners multiple times this weekend. There has been no response to our emails.

