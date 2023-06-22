KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some members of the Kansas City Police Department will put on a different type of uniform next month.

They plan to host a free football camp for teenagers across the city on Saturday, July 1 at Central High School. The school is located near East 33rd St. and Indiana Ave.

Registration for camp begins at 8 a.m. with athletes hitting the field an hour later.

“We want everybody, everybody 12 to 18 to come out. If you’re 12 to 17, we’re asking for all the parents to be there for registration, just to fill out all the forms. Then we’re gonna get busy. Can’t wait, can’t wait to go to work,” Officer Brandon Walker, Kansas City Police Dept., said.

Registration is also available prior to the camp for parents who can’t make it on July 1. To register, email Officer Walker at Brandon.Walker@kcpd.org, or call him at 816-446-8198.

The department wanted to have a free camp because it can cost hundreds of dollars to attend an event like the one planned.

Kansas City high school football coaches say any kind of additional training or exposure can put a young athlete a little more ahead of the tough competition.

“It’s a chance for kids to get seen that haven’t had the chance yet. You never know when you’ll get your opportunity in sports. Sometimes a kid hasn’t necessarily got on the field a whole bunch yet, but this is a chance for them to get seen, get exposure that somebody that hasn’t been at their game before, it just opens so many doors and it opens kids’ minds to something they may not necessarily even think they can do but now they know cause they’ve actually seen it and felt it,” Rob Powell-Deppe, Center Head Coach, said.

This is the first summer KCPD is holding a free football camp, but plans to continue offering them in the future.

Across the state line, Kansas City, Kansas, Police held their own free football camp earlier this month.