Kansas City police vehicle involved in crash at 23rd and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon involving a Kansas City, Missouri police vehicle.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. at East 23rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

The officers involved have minor injuries, according to dispatch.

There is no word at this time on injuries to others involved in the crash.

Police were on their way to an assist call when the crash happened.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will updates tonight on FOX4 News at 5 & 6 and here online.