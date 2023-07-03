KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department warns about an increase in sexual assaults involving people who have met through dating apps.

The department asks anyone who uses the apps to follow some basic rules to keep yourself safe.

Those rules include meeting in an extremely public place. Do not get into a car or go to a secluded location with someone you do not know.

Always make sure a reliable family member or friend knows you plans and how long you plan to be away, and the name of the person or people you are meeting.

Police ask that you report sexual assault crimes, even though they are frightening and emotional. The department said detectives are ready to listen and will work to help you get justice for what happened.

You can also document what happened to you at seekthenspeak.app. The website and app is designed to be used as a tool for sexual assault survivors and the people they turn to for support.

The app helps gather information and explores options for medical care and reporting the incident to the police.

The app is made possible through the End Violence Against Women International organization.