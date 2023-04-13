Kansas City Police looking for the owner of a set of stolen copper jugs. Photo provided by Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are hoping to return a set of stolen items to its rightful owner.

Officers found a set of antique copper measuring jugs when they executed a search warrant earlier this month.

Investigators believe thieves likely broke into storage units. As they stole items, police believe the thieves grabbed the antique copper pieces stored inside one of the units.

This picture is part of the copper set officers recovered.

If you know who the items belong to, the police department asks you have the owner call Detective Plaschka at 816-581-0667.

Police say the owner will need to provide the number of items in the set as well as proof of ownership.