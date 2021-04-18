Kansas City police working standoff with armed man near E. 51st and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a standoff with an armed person refusing to leave a residence.

Officers were called to the area of 51st and The Paseo just before 9 a.m. on a disturbance.

Officers contacted a woman in the area who told officers she and a man at a nearby residence were involved in an altercation there. The woman told officers he was armed with a gun inside.

Officers responded to the residence to make contact with the armed male for further investigation but he refused to come out.

Officers deescalated and surrounded the house to prevent escape and called for a standoff to bring more tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

KCPD is attempting now to get the armed suspect to peacefully surrender at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

